Warm wishes for KARE and St Anne’s School worker Kathleen as she retires

Staff from St Anne’s School joined together for a celebration of the retirement of Kathleen Barrett in Toughers Restaurant, Naas, in May.

Kathleen retired in April after 50 years within KARE and St Anne’s School.

She was initially based in the KARE Unit located at the side of St Anne’s at the Curragh assisting with the catering.

When this unit was relocated she spent some time working in Kildare Local Service before returning to join the staff in the school.

“She managed the staff room (and the staff) and kept the tea and coffee flowing,” said the principal Pauline Dempsey.

“Kathleen will be remembered for her fun loving nature, her kindness (thanks for all the coffee and chocolate biscuits, Kathleen) and her ability to keep the staff room clean and organised.

“She will be truly missed and we all wish her a very happy retirement and good wishes for the future,” she added.