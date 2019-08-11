Stars on way for Hurling for Cancer Research fundraiser in Newbridge

The eighth annual Hurling for Cancer Research event will take place on Tuesday, 13 August with throw-in at 6pm in St Conleth’s Park Newbridge, with stars from the world of racing and hurling to take part in matches.

The event, which has been organised for the eighth year in a row by horseracing legend Jim Bolger and champion jockey Davy Russell, will see a host of Irish hurling and horse racing stars come together for what promises to be, yet another, fantastic evening for everyone involved.

The participants, include: Kilkenny hurler, T.J. Reid, who will be the ambassador this year; All Ireland minor winner James Dowling; Wexford all Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin; Kilkenny Manager Brian Cody; Derby winning Jockey Kevin Manning, Horse Racing legend Rich Ricci, Sports Broadcasters and GAA legends including Colm O’Rourke and Peter Canavan, all-star camogie player Ashling Thompson, top jockey Katie Walsh, Niall Quinn, hurling stars; Lee Chin, J.J. Delaney and Henry Shefflin, with Cyril Farrell as Referee for the day, Willie Mullins as umpire, and many, many more.

Hurling for Cancer Research has to date raised over €850,000. The Irish Cancer Society is funding 85 researchers who are working across innovative research projects to find better ways of diagnosing and treating cancer. Tickets cost €10.00 and for more information visit www.cancer.ie.