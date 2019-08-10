Works start on exciting new interactive Legends of Kildare visitor experience

Kildare town Heritage Centre and Tourist office has recently moved to a temporary office to facilitate works to its permanent office for a new and exciting visitor Experience — Legends of Kildare.

“Kildare Town is one of Ireland’s oldest towns and with its rich heritage has many stories to tell,” said centre manager, Tom McCutcheon.

“With the introduction of the Ireland’s Ancient East we saw the opportunity of moving from a passive style of interpretation to one that is more of an exciting and immersive experience.”

The purpose is to attract more foreign and national tourists to the area by presenting the ancient stories and legends of Kildare in a more accessible manner which will encourage them to explore the wider area.

It is envisaged that it will also re-ignite an interest by locals in their own story. “The new attraction will include a wonderful new virtual reality experience which is being created by Emagine Media Lt who created King of the Viking’s, a must see if visiting Waterford,” he added. The experience will also include a host of interpretation boards highlighting the Kildare connection with the horse and sport of kings, a timeline of the town within Ireland and Europe and an interactive model of the town. Visitors will begin their journey by being met by a medieval guide who will set the scene.

“This is an exciting time for the centre,”added Tom.