TRAFFIC ALERT: Rathangan to Naas road to be closed for one week

Diversions will be in place on the Rathangan to Naas Road for one week from August 19 until 26 due to pipe laying work by Irish Water.

The Rathangan road is to be closed from Floods Cross (Newhall-Halverstown Cross Road), to the roundabout at Junction 10 on L2030 at entrance to M7 Business Park.

Kildare County Council said the following diversions will be in place.



Alternative routes:

- Eastbound vehicles travelling on the L2030 between Rathangan and Naas will be diverted left onto the L2006-2 at Floods Cross heading north towards Halverstown Cross (circa 1.0km) where traffic will be then directed right onto the R409 heading east towards the Carragh Road Roundabout (circa 1.3km) before traffic is diverted south onto L3012 Millennium Ring Road (circa 1.05km) towards the Newbridge Road Roundabout.

- Westbound vehicles will be diverted north along the L3012 Millennium Ring Road towards the Carragh Road Roundabout (circa 1.05km) before been directed west onto the R409 Caragh Road towards Halverstown Cross (circa 1.3km). Traffic will then be directed left onto the L2006-2 heading south towards Floods Cross before joining the L2030 Rathangan Road (circa 1.0km).

"Diversionary routes, will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Any inconvenience caused is regretted," said Kildare County Council.