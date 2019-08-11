Family Viking Day to take place in Kildare town
Embracing times past with a prize for the best costume
Participants enjoying the Medieval Festival in Kildare town last year, which the Family Viking Day is based on
In the tradition of the Kildare Town Medieval Festival, the Family Viking Day will be celebrated at Kildare Town Library.
Participants are invited to a visit to the library’s past times visionary, Mystic Moll. Learn about the games from the past and have a go yourself stalls with medieval crafts and food-tasting. There will also be a prize for the best costume.
Mario will also talk about Lord Walter Fitzgerald at the library on Thursday , August 22 at 3pm. The talk will give an insight into the life of Lord Walter Fitzgerald.
