Kildare community garden in running for Pride of Place Award

The Rathcoffey Zero Waste group had a day of reckoning on a beautiful Tuesday, July 16, when two judges from the IPB/Co-Operation Ireland Pride of Place Awards 2019, arrived at the community garden for a two hour presentation on the project.

It is one of three initiatives nominated by Kildare County Council.

The garden is the nominated project under the Creative Place Initiative category.

The winners of the competition will be made known in Kilkenny on November 30.

Project spokesperson, Pat Pender, said he believed the judges were “hugely impressed.” Many locals came out for the judging, taking time off work.