Six Kildare train services cancelled between now and Friday

Six Kildare train services have been cancelled between today, Tuesday August 6 and Friday, August 9.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Iarnrod Eireann said this morning: "Due to operational issues, the following services are cancelled Tues 6th to Fri 9th August: 10.28hrs, 12.32hrs & 21.40hrs Hazelhatch-Grand Canal Dock 11.30hrs & 22.30hrs Grand Canal Dock-Hazelhatch 13.30hrs Grand Canal Dock-Newbridge."

Further information from www.irishrail.ie