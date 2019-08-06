Free chicken for Leaving Cert students on results day at Nandos in Newbridge

It’s that time of year again when students prepare for what might be one of the most nerve-wracking days of their lives as Leaving Cert results come out.

To help ease the nerves, Nando's in Newbridge is offering free chicken to those receiving their results.

"Nando’s, having been a shoulder to cry on, and a friend to celebrate with for many in previous years, is again offering out free peri-peri across Ireland to Leaving Cert students this results day," said a spokesperson.

"Whether you’ll be drowning your sorrows in peri-peri, or feasting in delight, Nando’s will be giving away a free FireStarter or ¼ chicken to any student who brings in their results."

Nando’s results day promotion will be available in all Nando’s restaurants across Ireland to any Leaving Cert student who brings in their results and ID on August 13.