Cloncurry Graveyard heritage presentation at Cloncurry Graveyard to mark National Heritage Week

Cloncurry Graveyard Heritage has today announced that it will host a presentation during National Heritage Week 2019, which takes place nationwide from August 17 to 25.

There will be a brief history of Cloncurry Graveyard on Saturday August 17 from 7-8 pm presented by local historian Seamus Cullen.

Speaking about the event, Anna Melia of Cloncurry Graveyard Heritage said: “The annual Heritage Week programme is a great opportunity to learn more about your local heritage and make connections with new people and stories.

"We are very excited about our heritage presentation by local historian Seamus Cullen and hope that many people will be able to join us for our event and learn about Cloncurry Graveyard and environs.

National Heritage Week is a celebration of Ireland's built, natural and cultural heritage and aims to generate awareness, appreciation and preservation of our wonderful resources.

It will showcase the joy, diversity and accessibility that can be found within our country’s rich heritage. As a nation of storytellers, all of our heritage is linked to stories of people, places, moments and things. This will all be showcased and celebrated through the theme of Pastimes from Past Times.

The Heritage Week programme features events for all ages, most of which are free to attend. It will be a call to action for people to discover, interpret and embrace their heritage and in turn create their own new pastime - to become an explorer, an archaeologist, a storyteller, a wildlife enthusiast.

With almost 2,000 events taking place throughout the country, there is undoubtedly an event for everyone, no matter their age or interests. The eclectic offering of events in this year’s schedule includes picnics and parties, talks and tours, ceilís, crafts and craic, all of which serve to make our country’s heritage more inclusive than ever.

Speaking ahead of the launch of Heritage Week 2019 the CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: “The theme of this year’s National Heritage Week – ‘Pastimes | Past Times’ – is one that will appeal to anyone who can remember what it is to be a child, who has a hobby, enjoys a craft, is an enthusiastic collector, plays an instrument or just likes to tell stories. We hope this year, as in previous years, you find something to enjoy by yourself, with friends or with family.”

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events. Last year, more than half a million people attended hundreds of events across the country, most of which were hosted by communities, volunteers and individuals who champion Ireland’s heritage in its many forms.

For a full listing of all National Heritage Week events around Kildare and around the country please go to www.heritageweek.ie or pick up a brochure from your local library and tourist office.