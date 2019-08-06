Kildare Leaving Certificate students can contact the National Parent’s Council helpline

The National Parent’s Council will operate a helpline for Leaving Certificate students and their parents next week.

The helpline can be contacted by calling 1800 265265 or by emailing helpline@npcpp.ie

It will be a source of professional and confidential support, advice and guikdance, all manned by experienced guidance counsellors dealing with topics such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures, further training options and more besides.

The helpline will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 13 and 14) from 10am to 7pm on both days.

It will also be available on Thursday from 1pm to 7pm and on Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Online support is also available on www.independent.ie/caolive on Tuesday (9am to 4pm) and Thursday (1pm to 7pm).

