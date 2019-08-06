10 things that happen every time you go shopping in Penneys

1. You'll have an argument with your other half...

"Just go have a look around the men's section," will be the instruction after you get sick of them moping around behind you muttering under their breath and looking at their watch. That will take them ten minutes and after another 20 minutes of hanging out of you, you will just send them outside to wait like a bold child.

2. You'll buy way more than you meant to...

You know the score - you go in for a pair of those cheap shoes you like but emerge with three dresses, four tops, a fluffy pyjamas and six pairs of ear rings.

3. The basket will just not be big enough...

There's definitely an argument for Penneys having trolleys..... really, really big trolleys

4. You'll buy extra stuff at the checkout...

As you queue up with your latest haul, you'll throw in clips, socks, wipes and whatever else is lying around near the checkout.

5. You'll buy stuff you don't even like because it's on sale...

'Why did you buy that top?' Sure look, we've all been there and when in Penneys, you will definitely buy a top you don't like, just because it's a euro, and it will never see the light of day again until it gets thrown into a black bag heading for the charity shop

6. You'll bump into weary men and children

You know the ones. Men weighed down with bags who can't even check their phone to see what the score is in the football and children who are who trying to figure out what the hell they are being punished for and wondering how long it will really be before they get the Burger King you promised them four hours ago.

7. You'll stalk something before buying it

You'll circle something like a hawk until you eventually swoop in and buy it.... but not before holding it up to yourself ten times, putting it down, walking away, heading to the checkout before turning around and going back to get it.

8. You'll want to strangle someone...

Particularly that person in front of you in the queue who doesn't budge when the checkout calls them down 16 times and you know if you have to stand there for even a second longer, you're definitely going to buy another 20 things you don't need.

9. Your fit-bit will shoot through 10,000 steps

Because you wander round and round and round in circles for three hours, your fit-bit will burst through 10,000 in no time. All these bargains and a workout as well. What more could you ask for?

10. There'll be jealousy everywhere...

You'll cut some young one with a look of pure envy when you spot something you like in her basket and don't know where she found it.