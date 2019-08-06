Motorcyclist nabbed by Kildare gardai for having very bald tyre
€80 fine and two penalty points
Bald tyre
Naas gardai are urging people to check their tyres after they stopped this motorcyclist driving with a very bald tyre.
They recieved an €80 fine and two penalty points for their troubles.
Read also: See more Kildare stories
Naas RPU stop Motorcyclist with well worn Tyre- FCPN €80 fine/2 penalty points.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 5, 2019
Motorcyclists- please check your Tyres regularly. pic.twitter.com/v52FBqfelI
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on