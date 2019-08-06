Motorcyclist nabbed by Kildare gardai for having very bald tyre

€80 fine and two penalty points

Naas gardai are urging people to check their tyres after they stopped this motorcyclist driving with a very bald tyre.

They recieved an €80 fine and two penalty points for their troubles. 

