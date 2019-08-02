Kildare beef farmers protest 'death by a thousand cuts'

Kildare beef farmers began protesting outside the premises of Kildare Chilling in Kildare town at what they say is a 25% reduction in the price being paid for their animals over the past 12 months.

In July of 2018, factories were paying €4.20 per kilogram of beef to farmers, but that has now dropped to €3.50, a drop of 70 cents per kg.

The national protest is being coordinated by new organisation Beef Plan. It began on Tuesday, July 30, and at the time was writined was set to continue over the weekend.

Protestor Carmel Lawlor told the Leinster Leader: “Basically we just can’t take it any more. We’re being run off our lands. There’s been an increase in the cost of inputs and a decrease in the price we get for cattle at the factory”.

Beef producers are facing a tough time



Ms Lawlor said that the beef industry was dying a death of a thousand cuts, referring to a number of factors, including the Mercosur deal and beef from other countries being sold in Ireland “and being labelled as Irish beef”.

“They don’t have the same standards as us, whereas we know everything about these animals, from the moment they’re born to when they go to the factory.

“We’re producing a top class product here and it's being undermined."

Read the full story in next Tuesday's Leinster Leader.

Read also: Three Kildare based firms recognised at the Great Taste Awards