Three Kildare based firms recognised at the Great Taste Awards

Three Kildare based firms have been recognised at the Great Taste Awards.

Based in the UK, Great Taste Awards at considered to be the most prestigious competition of its type in the world. The winners were announced yesterday.

Rye River Brewing Company won three one-star ratings for their Solas Brown Porter, Solas Belgian Wit and Solas Session IPA. And they won two star ratings for Grafters Clocking Off Kolsch Style and Grafters Working Day IPA.

Trouble Brewing won a three star rating for their Sabotage IPA and a one star rating for Ambush Juicy Pale Ale.

And Gibneys Garden Preserves for a one star award for its Blackcurrant Jam, which is the fourth time that company principal Bernard Gibney has been recognised by the Great Taste Awards.

