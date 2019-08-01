Intel supports Leixlip student as part of teacher internships

A student teacher from Kildare has been chosen as part of the Intel STEM teacher internship programme which provides DCU science and technology teacher education students with the unique opportunity to avail of an experience in the industry.

The programme, which is strongly supported by the Connecting Women in Technology Group (CWIT) of which Intelis a member, is now in its fourth year and this summer has 19 different companies hosting 32 students for a 12 week paid internship.

Michael Simmons, is a Primary Education student from Leixlip.

"I think I had a misconception about big companies. I thought it would be people on their own, at their desks all day but here it is very team-based.," he said.

"There is an emphasis on collaboration and working together to achieve a team goal which I really enjoy. Our next plan is to order in a robot to connect the computer to. This is something I really want to bring back to Primary school."

This flagship internship programme is supported by an education-industry collaboration that is strongly committed to supporting innovative and creative approaches to STEM education in Ireland and to date over €500,000 in funding has been spent on the programme.

This year will see 21 different companies host 35 students for a 12 week paid internship.

