Three motorists arrested for suspected drug driving at Kildare checkpoints

Members of the Roads Policing Unit in Naas performed checkpoints in Newbridge and The Curragh recently, with motorists warned that checkpoints are likely to be carried out throughout the August bank holiday weekend.

In Newbridge on Sunday evening last, three vehicles were detected with no insurance, tax or NCT – all three drivers were also arrested for drug driving.

It is understood that one driver unsuccessfully attempted to flee the scene on foot.

On the Curragh on Monday 29 July, one vehicle turned back from checkpoint and took to the plains. It was discovered that the vehicle's tax and NCT expired over six months, and two front tyres were excessively worn.

The vehicle was detained for being dangerous and defective, and one further motorist was arrested for drug driving.

Kildare Gardai said that court proceedings will follow in all cases.

Cars seized in the Newbridge area recently

One vehicle was found to have worn tyres