Driver who took picture of garda van while driving at Naas roadworks fined for using his mobile phone

The picture taken of the back of the van by the motorist

A driver stuck behind a garda van at the speed limit zone at the M7 roadworks got more than they bargained for when they decided to take a picture of the back of the vehicle. 

Gardai noticed the flash of the camera and they were stopped and received a fixed charge penalty notice for their troubles.