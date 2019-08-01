Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for it to be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain. The rain will likely be heaviest and most persistent across parts of Connacht and Munster during the day, but further east the rain will be more showery in nature. The north and parts of east Ulster may hold mainly dry until evening time. Maximum temperatures will range 20 to 21 degrees in light or moderate southeast breeze.

Becoming largely dry in Connacht and Munster early on Saturday night, but a little showery rain will occur over Ulster and Leinster. Another mild night, with lows of 13 or 14 degrees. Light southeast breezes veering southwest by morning time.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering up to the next week can be found here.https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/CJL9pjJ3hv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 31, 2019

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that it looks like it will start dry over much of Leinster with a few bright or sunny spells. However some showery rain or showers are likely elsewhere. The showers will spread to most areas through the course of the afternoon and evening. Highest afternoon temperatures will generally range between 19 and 23 degrees . Southwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength but occasionally fresh or strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest the weather in Ireland will continue unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain for the early days of next week, as low pressure remains nearby. Some of the showers are likely to be heavy and potentially thundery in nature.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week from Met Eireann is for the dry and bright weather to continue for today and Friday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for it to be dry almost everywhere with sunny spells. A few isolated light showers are possible in the north and northwest. Maximum temperatures 18 to 23 degrees, coolest on north and northwest coasts. Winds will be mostly light, northerly or variable, with local sea breezes developing during the day.

Dry on Thursday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form towards dawn in the light easterly or variable breezes. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland is for any early mist and fog to soon clear, and it will be another mostly dry day with hazy sunshine and just isolated light showers. Cloud will thicken from the southwest on Friday evening. Top temperatures ranging 20 to 23 degrees in light to moderate southeast or variable breezes.

Cloud will increase on Friday night, and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest. The rain will edge slowly northeastwards, and will likely affect much of Munster and parts of Connacht by dawn. Mild, with temperatures no lower than 13 to 15 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.