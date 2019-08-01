Council chiefs look to Monasterevin for economic growth

A recent visit to Monasterevin by Kildare County Council’s Chief Executive Peter Carey and Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District Manager Joe Boland took place to discuss new developments and future opportunities on July 16 last.

The visit was arranged by Cllr Kevin Duffy.

"Positive developments are happening in Monasterevin with the redevelopment of the Minch Norton Distillery, Ballykelly and the Grand Canal Blueway," said Cllr Duffy, who added that these projects present valuable opportunities for rural communities to attract more visitors.

"The values of such projects lie not only in the tourism opportunities that they offer but also in their potential to stimulate local businesses and regenerate local areas. Monasterevin was once an industrial town, but more recent times has seen

the decline of these industries, and now we need to reimagine our town and how we position it for the future”, he said. A key issue is finding the right balance in terms of commuting outside of the town, which is having a big impact on the town and the importance of having highly skilled people living in the town."

Also up for discussion was the importance of attracting and growing indigenous businesses within Monasterevin to create this balance.

“The rejuvenation of our town and the creation of opportunities for the town and surrounding towns and villages is a key priority”, he said.

Monasterevin is perfectly positioned to attract opportunities and grow sustainable growth to support the continued development of our region (Kildare/Newbridge MD) and the wider county. The visit was the first step towards progressing this important economic discussion."

