Resumption of normal trading by September a litmus test for beef aid says Kildare TD

A Kildare TD has said that the litmus test to see if a new initiative to aid struggling beef farmers is successful will be for normal market conditions and prices resume by the time of weanling sales this coming September.

Deputy Martin Heydon was speaking after the announcement earlier today of a €100 million aid measure, being funded by the Government and the European Union, called the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM).

The scheme will, Deputy Heydon remarked, help hard pressed beef farmers in Kildare.

He said the was being provided in light of the difficult circumstances that Irish beef farmers have been facing as a result of market volatility and uncertainty arising out of Brexit.

“I am keenly aware that the past few months have been very difficult for beef farmers here in Kildare and across the country.

“There has been a prolonged and exceptional period of depressed prices since last autumn, with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the outcome of Brexit, among other factors contributing to this market disturbance.

“The aid will be targeted towards those farmers most affected,” he said, adding that BEAM is also designed to support farmers engaging in actions which enhance their long-term resilience and sustainability.

He explained that payments would be €100 per adult animal slaughtered between September 24, 2018 and May 12, 2019, subject to a maximum of 100 finished animals per herd.

“Aid will also be paid on suckler cows that calved in 2018, at a rate of €40 per animal subject to a maximum of 40 sucklers per herd.

“BEAM will open for applications during the third week of August 2019. Applications will be accepted online through AgFood.ie

And he encouraged all eligible Kildare farmers to apply in good time.