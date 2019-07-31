Farmers should be allowed to dispose of dead ewes on farms amid soaring knackery charges - ICSA

Sheep farmers must be allowed to bury the carcasses of dead ewes on their farms rather than pay exorbitant fees to knackeries, according to ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara.

“Charging up to €40 for the removal of dead ewes is a disgrace and it must be challenged. The industry has reached breaking point and ripping-off sheep farmers at a time when margins are so tight and incomes are at rock bottom is wrong. Handing over €40 for this service is totally unwarranted.” he said.

“There is no reason why sheep farmers themselves cannot dispose of fallen ewes efficiently and safely on their own farms. This is a responsible approach and one that is ultimately more environmentally friendly than any alternative. Indeed, knackery vans going from farm to farm collecting dead animals have the potential to spread disease and cause further problems. A simple and workable solution is to allow farmers to bury ewes on-farm in a safe and sanitary way.”