Gardai continue to appeal for information on 'serious assault' in Wexford

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the investigation into an incident of a serious assault that occurred on Sunday, July 28 at approximately 12:15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

The three injured parties involved in this incident are currently in the process of being interviewed by a team of specially trained interviewers. The scene has been examined and is now re-opened.

An incident room has been established at Gorey Garda station. Gardaí would like to thank all witnesses that have already come forward to provide witness statements. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information and who has not yet come forward to please contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are continuing.

Gardai say that due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, and the ages of those involved, no further information is available at this time.