Call for funding for new endoscopy unit at Naas Hospital

Permission has been granted for the extension of planning permission for the new endoscopy unit at Naas General Hospital.

In the wake of the decision, which was made on Monday, July 29, general election candidate Emmet Stagg (Labour) has called on the government to now provide funding for the project.

He said there is now no reason for the government to "continually hold up the provision of the new unit, a new physical medicine unit, a new physical therapy unit, new oncology services and day procedure departments" at the hospital.

He said the project was supposed to go to tender and construction in 2019, but "the HSE and the Minister for Health have still not signed off on the Capital Plan for 2019 and subsequent years, despite the fact that we are nearly into August of 2019".

He reiterated that the current Taoiseach stated in his former role as Health Minister in response to a Dail Question over four and a half years ago on 21 January, 2015, that it was expected that project construction could commence in the second half of 2015.