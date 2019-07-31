Odour warning issued at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant

Irish Water is to carry out essential cleaning and maintenance works at the Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming weeks.

During this time there may be a possibility of intermittent odours from the plant.

The works will start on Monday, August 5, and will take approximately two to three weeks.

In a statement Irish Water said it will take all possible steps to minimise the risk of odours, and complete the works as quickly as possible.

"Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that arise while the work is being carried out," the statement added.

SEE ALSO: Collapse of one of Kildare's most Iconic buildings