Overnight slip road closure at M7/N7 Kildare roadworks

The Eastbound on-slip at Junction 10 (Naas South) will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 5am, tomorrow night, Wednesday 31 July.

Fully signed diversion routes will be in place during this closure.

The closure is necessary in order to carry out essential works as part of the development of the M7 Upgrade works.

Kildare County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to the public.