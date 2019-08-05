Motorists ‘drive through’ traffic warden crossings in Naas

Cameras are needed to combat drivers who ignore crossings managed by school wardens in Naas.

A school warden is provided at several schools in the town — Mercy Convent, Sallins Road; Ballycane National School and at St. Corbans Boys National School (outside the entrance on the main street). And Cllr Bill Clear called for cameras to be provided because of the “number of drive throughs (taking place)”.

However Kildare County Council says it has no plans to provide camera systems at any of the crossings.

KCCl official Evelyn Wright also told a Naas Municipal District meeting that there are no proposals to appoint any additional wardens.

And while the recruitment of local school wardens is up to the Naas councillors, there is no money available to fund any additional appointments.