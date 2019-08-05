Four contractors tender for Kerdiffstown park project

Four contractors have tendered for the project to transform the former landfill site at Kerdiffstown into a public park.

It is not known yet when the tenders for the project will be awarded.

According to Kildare North Labour general election candidate Emmet Stagg the processing of these tenders “is at an advanced stage.”

It is being managed by Kildare County Council within public procurement guidelines.

Mr Stagg said that stated that the project should be offered before the end of the year.

The six year project is worth an estimated €27.5m.

The work entails remediating the former landfill site at by capping wastes across the site, providing a landscaped profile to the site and improving the landfill infrastructure systems.

The end result will be a multi-use public park.

The site occupies approximately 74 acres and the works also include installing a new environmental management and control systems. This includes gas and leachate collection treatment and disposal systems.

A leachate transfer pipeline from the site will be provided, crossing under the N7 and Morell River and connecting to the Johnstown pumping station and then onwards to the wastewater treatment plant at Osberstown.

This work will precede the development of a car park as well as multi-use sports pitches, a changing room building, children’s playground and a network of paths across the site as well as the provision of services and foul drainage link to the public sewer network.