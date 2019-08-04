Insomnia coffee to open in Naas

Coffee chain Insomnia is to open an outlet in Naas. Livery has been placed inside the former Jolly restaurant indicating a coffee shop will open soon at the North Main Street premises.

Insomnia already has a number outlets in the area including at Monread Fare and Tougher’s, in addition to numerous other locations throughout County Kildare.

Jolly closed late last year having opened in 2012.

It was the second high profile restaurant closure in Naas in less than six months.

In August 2018, the Candied Walnut closed. That eatery had opened at Fairgreen Street by Barry and Dawn Hayden, who had operated a highly regarded restaurant of the same name in Portarlington.

The venue previously hosted Tenors restaurant.

Jolly was also associated with the Zest Cafe in Clane.

In February 2018, Zest announced its closure, referencing a “challenging couple of years”.