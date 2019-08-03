Naas Tidy Towns lauded as the best service provider

Naas Tidy Towns is doing some of the work of Kildare County Council.

So says independent councillor Seamie Moore who has asked for details about how much money is spent by KCC in Naas.

He pointed out that Naas is the premier town in County Kildare and is home to a hospital, the council offices, the hospital and a garda headquarters.

He called for more money to be made available to spend on services in Naas to “uphold the image of Naas as a capital town it should be”.

Naas Tidy Towns, he said, has been the town’s best service provider for the last 25 years. “It has been transformed from a dirty old town to a gold medal winner (in tidy Towns competition),” he added, at a recent Naas Municipal District meeting.

“Naas should be getting more money. I don’t want Naas to be honey pot for the rest of the county if it’s not getting its share.

“If community effort didn’t exist the town wouldn’t be at the level it’s at; it wouldn’t look like a good county town. The public are carrying more than their share,” he told the Naas Municipal District meeting.

He sought details about the money to be spent in the Naas area when compared with other areas next year and he also sought “comparative figures” for 2018 and 2019.

However, KCC official Maura McIvor said expenditure amounts are presented under headings like housing maintenance, community grants, fire service and so on — rather than under area headings.

“It would be a significant body of work for each directorate to break all expenditure down by municipal district (and) it should be noted that this would require a substantial amount of resources to complete,” said Ms McIvor.

She also said financial information for each area will be provided to councillors after the forthcoming budget is adopted.