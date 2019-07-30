Plant a Heritage Orchard in Kildare town

Helpers are wanted to plant a native Heritage Orchard in Kildare on August 20 from 10am to 12pm as part of Heritage week.

The Heritage Orchard will be planted in Kildare Town Community Garden.

National Heritage Week celebrates all things heritage related. It brings together communities and cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts, to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation.

Each year, during the last week of August, many national and hundreds of local community organisations participate by organising events throughout Kildare.

Many of the events that take place during the week are free and the programme highlights the abundance of great work that is carried out in all communities locally to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

The event is family friendly and suitable for Children under 12. Car parking is also available.

