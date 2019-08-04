Plans lodged for new sit down restaurant in Newbridge

Plans have been lodged for a new restaurant in Newbridge.

Asad Nojafi has applied for permission for the change of use and minor internal amendments to the existing ground floor basement unit of an existing commercial/retail unit to a sit down restaurant with take away facility at Natures Options, Edward Street, Moorefield Road.

The plans were lodged on July 18. Submissions can be made by August 21 and a decision is due by September 21.

Meanwhile, a decision on the redevelopment of Unit 2 at Henry Street is due next month.

Xiaoping Xu and Yu Wei want to convert the shop / retail unit to a unit for the sale of hot food for consumption off the premises. They also want to retain and alter the existing lean-to section of the building to the rear of the property . A decision is due on August 11.