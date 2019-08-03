Newbridge man and friends to take on Ireland County Peaks Challenge for charity

A Newbridge man and his two friends are taking on the Ireland County Peaks Challenge to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Andrew Goulding, David McKelvey (Donegal) and Peter Knox (Tyrone), are trying to raise money for this good cause by climbing the highest peak in each of the 32 counties in Ireland over the long weekend, beginning with Mweelrea in County Mayo next Thursday August 1 August, finishing with Errigal in County Donegal on Sunday August 4. The team will be hiking, running, walking, cra

wling a total distance of 169km and climbing a total of 10,435m — the equivalent of completing four marathons and climbing Mount Everest twice. The boys are work colleagues who are based in Belfast, Newry and Dublin, hence the all Ireland event.

“Supporting Make-A-Wish is a real personal driver of mine, as I have seen first hand the amazing work they do and the money people raise really does make a huge difference to children and their families.

“Our goal is to raise €5,000 and to date through justgiving, corporate sponsorship and sponsorship cards we have passed over €3,000,” said Andrew. Check out www.justgiving.com/fundrai

sing/irelandcountypeakscha

llenge