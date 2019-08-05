Kildare town student to represent Ireland at 45th WorldSkills Competition in Russia

Kildare town student, Megan Yeates will represent Ireland at the 45th WorldSkills Competition, the skills Olympics, in Kazan, Russia in August. Megan will take part in the Freight Forwarding competition.

Freight Forwarding, or Logistics is a specialist skill, which entails organising shipments of raw supplies or finished goods to be transported from the supplier or manufacturer, to the point of distribution or final market place.

Megan from Rathbride Abbey will join the selected participants, all under 25 years, who have proven expertise in their chosen field having competed against their peers to secure their places at the competition. Megan and her fellow team members were selected from the winners of the National Skills Competition Finals which were held in March.

They will showcase their skills and talents in the areas of Aircraft Maintenance, Beauty Therapy, Cabinetmaking, Cookery, Construction Metal Work, Electrical Installations, Joinery, Plumbing and Heating, Restaurant Service, Welding, Freight Forwarding, Visual Merchandising, Cloud Computing, Brick-Laying, Industrial Millwright Mechanic and Building Information Modelling.

Megan has been in training for the past ten weeks under the direction of her coach.

The WorldSkills Competition, which is held every two years, is the world’s largest professional education event with 1,600 competitors from 60 countries.