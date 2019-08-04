My Kildare Life interview: Miss Kildare 2019 Naomi Molloy

Naomi (23) is originally from a small village in Donegal called Glenties. She moved to Celbridge a year ago. She works in Brady Family Ham in Timahoe. She is representing Kildare at this year’s Miss Ireland competition.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My first memory of Kildare would probably be visiting my Aunt Adeline in Naas from a young age. She was always so happy to get myself and my two sisters to Kildare for a few days. She always treated us like little princesses, which always left such a nice memory. As I got older, each Christmas we would go to Kildare Village, it was always such a lovely day out. A day of shopping followed by hot chocolate!

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

My favourite thing about County Kildare is definitely the people. Once I moved here, I felt so comfortable, everyone was so welcoming. Kildare reminds of Donegal to be completely honest, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

A long walk/run around Castletown, it’s a such a beautiful walk.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

It would have to be Rustic in Naas. It’s divine, we often go there on work nights out.

WHY DID YOU APPLY TO BE MISS KILDARE?

The application process took a few weeks, there was interviews with the organisers asking questions about yourself and also about the reason you would like to be Miss Ireland.

For me the journey so far has been fantastic, it is something I never thought I would have the confidence to do but I am so glad to be a part of it.

Very soon I am kicking of a mental health campaign to increase mental health awareness and reduce stigma around mental health, so I’m excited for that.