Kids Action for Nature summer camp success in Kildare town

A Kids Action for Nature summer camp was held at the National Stud and Gardens from Tuesday, July 23 to Thursday, July 25.

Keith Lambkin, senior climatologist with Met Eireann gave a workshop to the 30 participants to explain all about weather and climate change.

The camp was organised by Kildare Town Tidy Towns in partnership with Met Eireann, Kildare County Council, The Climate Action Regional Office, and Kildare Youth Hub — the Hive, which is located at the former post office building in Kildare town.

It was hosted by the National Stud and offered a fantastic opportunity for young people aged 11-14 to learn about climate and biodiversity and how to make a difference in Kildare.

The aim of the camp was to learn about how climate, weather, and biodiversity all go hand in hand to safeguarding the planet for future generations. The participants also got to do experiments, build a weather station and explore what makes up the local biodiversity in their area.

They got tons of ideas on small and big ways to make a difference while having fun at the same time. The mission was to encourage young people to take personal action to nurture and protect a healthy environment on which all life depends.



