KILDARE PET RESCUE: Would you like to volunteer at Kildare Animal Foundation?

Release time is one of our favourite times of the year. It’s a product of all the time and effort that’s gone into caring for the many orphans that we have seen this spring and summer.

Last week we released 22 ducks, 10 foxes and five pine martens back into the wild. We have lots more just ready to be released.

Where possible we return our wildlife back to where they come from. They know the habitat and know the food sources.

Where this is not possible — and this is usually just for orphans — we will pick a suitable place for them that we know they can thrive in and ‘soft release’ them.

A lot of work goes into getting release sites. There is so much hidden work in wildlife rehabilitation that people don’t get to see. There’s so much magic.

Wildlife volunteers wanted

We are in real need of new volunteers and interns for our wildlife section. Our interns are all leaving to go back to work and college.

We so are delighted to be offering wonderful and exciting opportunities for people interested in the field of wildlife rehabilitation.

We are offering internships of between six weeks and three months over the busy summer period.

You will learn everything that goes on in a busy shelter and get up close and personal with lots of different species.

The volunteer internship includes four/five working days per week.

If you can’t commit to an internship, then we can offer a one day per week volunteer programme.

If you are interested in learning and helping Irish wildlife, then please contact us at wildlifeunit @animalfoundation.ie with your CV.

If you would like to do an internship with our dogs and cats, then please email info@animalfoundation.ie

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie

or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie.

All donations welcome.