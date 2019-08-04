Kildare gymnast (10) attends International Gymnastics camp in US

Clane gymnast, Grace Feeney, had a busy week at the start of July.

She was in the USA with seven other young Irish gymnasts on a special coaching course.

The ten-year-old Scoil Bhride pupil is among the top gymnasts in her age group in the Republic of Ireland.

On June 29, she travelled to the USA, for the International Gymnastics Camp which was attended by, among others, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist, Nastia Liukin, who gave tips and advice to gymnasts at the camp.

Grace, who lives in An Crochán, started gymnastics at the age of six in Excel gymnastics in Celbridge, under the guidance of her coach, Emma Lunn. Aged 8, she was brought onto the Irish national development squad and is involved with the Olympics start squad.

The US trip was great fun. “I would like to go back,” said Grace, who spent a number of busy days in the camp.

They stayed in large cabins, sleeping 19, along with gymnasts from Canada, Russia and the USA.

After a 7.30am start, gym training times from 9.45am to 12.30pm and following a quick lunch they were back at it until 3pm. The 480 strong group then broke for more leisurely activities including canoeing.

Was the training regime hard? “We were used to this type of training and I was familiar with it. Some were not so used to it and found it hard,” she said.

During the summer, her daily gym training schedule is 2pm to 6.30 pm.

Grace also enjoyed the past season with U10 Clane GAA team.