Clane Irish Wheelchair Association celebrates volunteers with special BBQ

A special day was held recently for volunteers at the John Sullivan Centre in Clane.

On July 4, a BBQ was held at the Irish Wheelchair Association in Clane.

Spokesperson, Aine Richardson, said they held the volunteer appreciation event “to thank our volunteers and show our appreciation to them.”

“It was a great day and the weather was beautiful,” she said.

Aine said they have six volunteers in the John Sullivan Centre who assist with different programmes.

After the BBQ, they presented the volunteers with a plant and thanked each of them for their time and dedication to the service.

Aine said they were fortunate to have Kildare County Council Heritage Officer, Bridget Loughlin, at the event and to do the presentation.

Aine said the centre wanted to also thank their Garden Group, who helped the centre come in second place in the Irish Wildlife Trust National Biodiversity Award earlier this year.

The six volunteers in the John Sullivan Centre help with different programmes such as therapeutic hand care, chiropody, arts and crafts, outings and horticulture.

Back in February, the centre got second place in the Biodiversity award.

The garden group has been helped by its resident horticulturist, Lucy Bell, who runs Growing Wild.ie and is co-author of The Year-Round School Organic Garden.

Thanks to her work and that of the garden group, with the aid of Kildare County Council, the life of bees has improved in Clane.

This has been as a result of the biodiversity garden set up at the back of the centre in 2013.