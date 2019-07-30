Celebrate Kildare's diverse range of food at Cottage Market

Newbridge’s Cottage Market is looking forward to its first August Bank holiday weekend with a celebration of produce, place and people through food and drink say organisers.

The August 3 event aims to showcase Kildare’s diverse range of food.

Established by two local volunteers and businesses in 2017, the Cottage Market has since grown into a community celebration and is bringing the Newbridge and the area to life through the ancient east’s evolving food culture, says organiser Deirdre Lane.

“Even for canines we have Curragh dog biscuits, which are gluten free too.”

The Cottage Market will also welcome, for the first time, Liam Heneghan, the founder of the Bia Lover Festival of Food.

“We are thrilled to host him in Newbridge with his great Tribal Foods produce which are a range of sauces, dressings, chutneys and preserves, all made according to traditional recipes from around the world using ingredients grown his own farm in Athenry.

“All our products use only natural ingredients with no artificial preservatives or colourings. They are all vegetarian & vegan friendly,” Mr Heneghen says.

Permaculture queen Maeve Connolly will also be present at the Cottage Market with wild seeds, all foraged in Kildare.

The Market is back on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm in Newbridge Town Hall.