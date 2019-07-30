Plans for new roundabout on Newbridge/Naas road near Red House site

Plans are currently being considered for a new roundabout on the Newbridge to Naas Road near the derelict Red House Hotel site.

The owners of the hotel site, Blockstar Ltd want to build the new roundabout west of the junction of the Red Lane and the R445 Newbridge to Naas Road.

If approved by Kildare County Council, this three arm roundabout, will also provide a new access point to the Red House Hotel and adjoining properties.

The developers want to close the existing crossing point from the Naas/Newbridge Road to the Red Lane roadway and also remove the existing crossing point to the adjoining residential lane.

The plans also allow for the provision of a 2.5m pedestrian and cyclist lane to the south of the proposed roundabout and for the alterations of the internal road arrangement of the existing Red House Hotel, as approved under a previous planning permission.

Blockstar Ltd acquired the Red House site from NAMA in 2014.

In its latest planning application it stated after the purchase was completed, it was discovered that access to the site was gained by crossing two areas of land under different ownership.

Having looked at all the possibilities to overcome the problem, the developers said they feel this roundabout offers the safest option.

William Donoghue and Associates, the architects who are overseeing the project told the council; "It is our clients intention to complete the development of the Red House Hotel and remove the dereliction element from this property, greatly enhancing the visual amenities of the area and providing an economic boost to the area."

The application was lodged on July 5. Submissions can be made by August 8 and a decision is due from the council on August 28.

Plans for a massive €15m film studio at the derelict site were withdrawn by the developer in 2017.

That application also included a 65-bedroom hotel, a 162-bed nursing home, and a media school.

The site currently has planning permission dating from 2009 for the retention and completion of the hotel/conference centre.