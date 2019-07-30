Road outside Nurney reopened following 4-car collision at cross roads

The Nurney to Crookstown Road (R415) has reopened at Mylerstown Cross following a collision yesterday evening.

Gardai and Kildare Fire Service attended the scene of the incident, about 2km outside Nurney Village.

The collision, which happened after 5pm on Monday, is believed to have involved four vehicles.

A Stop/Go traffic system was in place in the area until the route was fully re-opened after 8pm.

A 80km per hour speed limit applies in the area.

SEE ALSO: Weather forecast for Kildare