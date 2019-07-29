Kildare County Council receives planning application for 35 new homes in Rathangan

Kildare County Council has received an application to build 35 new houses in Rathangan.

The application, in the name of Raymond Conlon was lodged on July 10.

It applies for the construction of 35 two-storey houses which includes 28 semi-detached house and six terrached houses in two blocks of three houses each.

The address of the development is Rathangan Demesne. The application also includes access to the public foul sewer and vehicular entrance.