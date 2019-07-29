Maynooth University project explores personal experiences of Probation Services

People who have direct experience of being placed under probation supervision by the courts from the 1960s to the present day are being asked to participate in a research project aimed at increasing understanding and improving practices.

The Oral Histories of Probation project is being led by Dr Louise Kennefick in the Department of Law at Maynooth University, and UCD academic Dr Deirdre Healy.

The researchers would like to hear from anyone who was placed under probation supervision by the courts between the 1960s and the present day, whether this was a probation order, community service order, suspended sentence or temporary release. All information will be kept confidential.

The project explores the history of the Irish Probation Service from the perspective of people with direct experience of probation supervision, either as probation clients or as probation officers.

As part of the first phase of the project, the researchers have already interviewed probation officers about their experiences. Now, they would like to hear what it is like to be under probation supervision and are hoping to hear from people whose experiences of supervision were either helpful, unhelpful or irrelevant in their lives.

Those who would like to participate in the project, or learn more are invited to contact Dr Louise Kennefick by phone on (01) 474 7265, or by email atlouise.kennefick@mu.ie, or by post at New House, Department of Law, Maynooth University, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Dr Kennefick explained why this project is so important: “There is very little research on probation supervision in Ireland. We believe that this project will provide a better understanding of the history of the Probation Service, which may help to improve policy and practice in the future.

“We hope that people will be willing to come forward and share their stories with us. The more people who participate, the more useful the findings will be. While the Probation Service has expressed support for the project, it is important to say that the study is not being conducted by or on behalf of the Probation Service, which means that all information will be kept confidential.”

In April 2018, the Probation Service was working with 8,216 people in the community and 1,536 in custody. CSO statistics show that 37.5% of people placed under supervision in 2010 were reconvicted within three years of completing a supervision order. “However, these figures cannot tell us whether probation supervision helped people to stop offending or how it impacted on their lives,” Dr Kennefick said.

“International evidence suggests that people find supervision helpful when they are treated with respect, given an active role in decisions about their lives and offered practical and emotional support. Others find supervision painful due to the limits placed on their independence, freedom and choice, while some find that supervision does not change their lives at all.”

Since the foundation of the state, the Probation Service has evolved from a small and largely voluntary service into a nationwide, professional organisation with a social work ethos. Today, probation officers play a crucial role throughout the criminal justice process; for example, providing pre-sanction reports to courts, supervising offenders in the community, and working with prisoners in custody and after release.