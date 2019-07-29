WATCH: Kildare man's DIY Hovercraft on the Curragh in 1978

A Kilcullen man took his homemade hovercraft across the plains of Kildare in 1978.

The footage was captured by RTE when Pat Maloney from Kilcullen in County Kildare tried out a hovercraft he made himself on the Curragh. The vehicle was built from plywood, canvas, and two lawnmower engines, at a cost of less than two hundred pounds.

A three and a half horsepower lawnmower engine provides the lift-off, while a five-horsepower lawnmower engine propels the intrepid hovercraft pilot at speeds of up to forty miles an hour.

Mr Maloney tested his hovercraft on the Blessington Lakes as well as the grassy expanses of the Curragh.

The RTÉ News report was broadcast on 24 July 1978.

WATCH:

The reporter is Dermot Mullane.