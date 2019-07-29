Seven bronze age Monasterevin Discs on display

Seven bronze age discs dating from the middle bronze age period that are classified as "Monasterevin Discs", six of which are on display at the National Museum.

These discs are said to be peculiar to Ireland and very rare.

There are six of these discs in the National Museum, Dublin and the seventh is in the British Museum, London. Two of the discs are officially recorded as being found at Monasterevin.

The other five are undocumented as to where they were found. Due to the similarity of all seven discs the authorities decided to call all seven the "Monasterevin Discs".

The exact location as to where the two discs were found in Monasterevin seems to be undocumented but the Yew Tree Cemetery has been mentioned as a likely location.

So, next time you are in the National Museum a viewing of these discs is a must.