Award for children's residential centre based in Naas

The Rosebrook children’s residential centre in Naas has achieved the Investing in Children Membership award for a second time.

It recognises and celebrates the participatory and inclusive practices within Rosebrook, and its demonstrated commitment to engaging in dialogue with young people, leading to real change. The announcement was made by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

The centre is a children’s residential unit providing full time care for up to five young people between the ages of 12-18 years. The centre, together with a number of young people, recently embarked on the refurbishment of several areas of the centre in an entirely youth-led project.

The young people felt that this initiative promoted a real sense of ownership over the space in which they live.

The young people were also involved in the development of Tusla’s Child and Youth Participation Strategy, 2019-2023, ensuring that their voices will be heard by the decision makers that deliver services for young people across Ireland.

Rosebrook manager Linda Walshe said: “We are immensely proud of the young people here at Rosebrook and their hard work that led to this award. It could not have been achieved without their talent, motivation and enthusiasm for these projects, and we feel very humbled and privileged to be part of these young people’s lives. They are a testament to the great things that can be achieved by young people through participation.”

The award is a UK initiative that promotes the human rights of children and young people.

Over the last 21 years, the award scheme has developed a range of different ways in which children and young people are supported to say what they want to say, and help to improve services used by them, by discussing their ideas with the adults who run the services.

Rosebrook was required to demonstrate an inclusive approach to dialogue, and that young people are invited to contribute.

Dialogue can only occur when young people are seen as partners with a valid contribution to make to the design and delivery of services.