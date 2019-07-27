Sallins train station needs improved feeder bus service

An improved feeder bus service could bring more train passengers to Sallins rail station — as well as easing traffic congestion.

That’s according to Fianna Fail TD James Lawless, who has welcomed the impending opening of an underground car park the Waterways complex (by the end of the year), which will increase capacity and help ease space pressure.

In a letter to the deputy chief executive of the National Transport Authority Hugh Creegan, he also said that the existing bus service between Naas town and Sallins station is not particularly well advertised and “information is scarce”. He believes the service should be enhanced by adding additional services as well as publicising the existing schedules.

“I would also suggest that a feeder bus service coming in from the Clane area and the other side of the station would be well supported and would relieve pressure on parking facilities while also promoting a sustainable and environmentally friendly mode of transport.”

Deputy Lawless added that the recently introduced 139 bus service has been a positive development — however, it offers little to no support to the train service as it is currently constituted as it is not permitted to perform short hop journeys and allow passengers off between Clane, Sallins and Naas.

“This means it is effectively prohibited as a link up service with the station. I would strongly suggest a review so it can be fully integrated with the existing train service.”

He also said that commuters are seeking secure bike storage facilities and “a number of people would be willing to cycle to the station if cycling facilities were improved”, along with a cycle lane being provided.