First meeting of new Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board takes place

The new board of the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board has met for the first time in a preliminary meeting.

The meeting, which took place this morning at Aras Cill Dara featured the county councillor members of the board, the parent representatives and the staff representatives.

The Kildare County Councillors are Ide Cussen, Ind, Bernard Caldwell, FF, Daragh Fitzpatrick, FF, Evie Sammon, FG, Angela Feeney, LAB, Peter Hamilon, Greens, and Kevin Duffy, FG.

Leinster Leader readers will be familiar with at least one of the Wicklow County Concillors, Patsy Glennon, FF, who was for many years the Garda Inspector in Naas and now practices as a barrister in the county.

The members were welcomed to the new board by the Chief Executive Deirdre Keyes and senior management.

After introductions, Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick was elected a temporary chairman of the meeting in order to progress the business of the meeting.

The first item on the agenda was to approve the appointment and welcome the parent representatives, Deirdre O’Donovan from Clane and David O’Gorman from Arklow.

A total of 30 different bodies are permitted to put forward their own nominees to join the board, which must pick five. These bodies include organisations such as the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the Wheel, Union of Students in Ireland and the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

Dr Keyes advised the board that they must consider the expertise of the nominees as well as to ensure a gender balance.

The members must pick one member who is a representative of business, industry and employers, one of learners and one from a group of persons engaged in the management of, or leadership in, recognised schools.

After about half an hour of consideration, the members picked Noel Merrick, who has been the chairman of the KWETB until recent times, Alice O’Donnell, Elaine Kelly, Gerard Gallagher and Caoimhe Molly.