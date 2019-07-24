Kildare tenants who now owe landlady in nursing home €26,000 ordered to leave house tonight

Two tenants against whom court and Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) judgments were made have agreed to leave a Maynooth house by 10pm tonight, Wednesday, July 24.

They have apologised to the landlord, to whom they owe thousands of euros.

At Naas District Court session held at Naas Racecourse today, the tenant, who was said to owe €26,000 to the landlord, agreed to leave following an application by the landlord, Mary Kennedy.

On July 16 last, Ms Kennedy, who is in a nursing home, and whose son has power of attorney, was granted an order by Judge Desmond Zaidan against Philippe Artitz and Danielle Artitz, who are living in Ms Kennedy’s house at Moyglare Abbey, Maynooth.

The judge ordered them to pay Ms Kennedy, who was represented by Ronan Regan, solicitor, and Brendan Hennessy BL, €24,000 in back rent and leave the house forthwith or immediately.

The judge said the State should give the RTB more powers as some tenants knew they could abuse the system.

The tenants were given notice of termination to leave the house on August 15, 2018, and following a hearing, a determination order was given by the RTB on May 2 this year.

The tenants did not leave and so the application was made to the civil sitting of the District Court on July 16 for a court order.

Judge Zaidan if there was any damage to the house Ms Kennedy and her legal team should go to the gardai. Ms Kennedy, he said, “has suffered enough” He adjourned the matter to today, July 24, for mention.

Today, July 24, eight days after the initial order by Judge Zaidan, Mr Regan and Mr Hennessy were back at Naas District Court on behalf of Ms Kennedy, seeking a further order. Philippe Artitz was present and had the services of a French speaking translator.

Mr Hennessy said that the order to vacate the premises was served on the tenants on four occasions since July 16 and they had not complied with it.

He said no rent had been paid since May 2018 and the Residential Tenancies Board had ordered in December 2018 that the tenants leave the premises within seven days.

Mr Hennessy said the tenant has not disputed the fact that he has paid no rent. He said the amount owed in rent now was €26,000.

Judge Zaidan said it was not his function at this point to rehearse the evidence. He said that Ms Kennedy was a vulnerable woman in a nursing home and the tenants had “given two fingers” to the RTB and the District Court.

Judge Zaidan asked if there was an application to put the tenants in prison.

He was told today’s action by Ms Kennedy’s representatives was not an application to commit the tenants to jail but to note that the order of July 16 had not been complied with by the tenants.

He asked if a member of the legal profession would represent Mr Artitz. Solicitor Tim Kennelly agreed.

The matter was adjourned for a short period for Mr Kennelly to speak to his client.

When it resumed, Mr Hennessy, for Ms Kennedy, said that an agreement had been reached with the tenants that they would leave the house by 10pm this evening and that it would be left in good condition.

Judge Zaidan said, as he had done on July 16, that Ms Kennedy’s or her representatives could sue the tenants for wilful criminal damage beyond normal wear and tear.

Mr Hennessy asked that the matter be listed for mention at the court sitting in Athy tomorrow morning, July 25. If the tenants have not left by tonight, an application to commit them to jail will be made. Judge Zaidan said that if the tenants had not left, he would send them to jail.

Mr Kennelly said that Mr Artitz worked in construction as a roofer. He had difficulty getting work. He said his client was going to have to sort out an address. Judge Zaidan ordered that Mr Artitz leave a forwarding address. Mr Kennedy said that his client apologised to Ms Kennedy.