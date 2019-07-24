Woman before court for drink driving contested location given by Kildare gardai

A woman who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, July 23, for drink and dangerous driving was banned from driving for three years and fined €400.

Ailis Kearney Walsh, with an address listed as Hill View, Knocknacree, Castledermot, came to the attention of gardai on April 29, 2017, during a routine checkpoint on the R448 Castledermot to Kilcullen road, which was conducted from 11pm to 11.30pm.



Sgt Michael Croke from Newbridge Garda Station gave evidence that he observed a vehicle approach the checkpoint. The vehicle, an Audi A3, then stopped suddenly and reversed up the L80461, known as Boston Hill. The vehicle attempted to negotiate a left hand bend but was forced to stop between an embankment and the middle of the road.



The driver, identified as the defendant, had the engine running and the keys were in the ignition at the time. She said that she reversed as she thought a traffic accident had occurred. Sgt Croke said that there was a strong smell of alcohol from Ms Kearney Walsh's breath and her speech was slurred. She got out of the vehicle and had to lean on it for support. She complied to take a road side breathalyzer test which she then failed at 11.24pm. She was then arrested and taken to Athy Garda Station, where she failed a second alcohol test.



Garda Amanda Kirwan of Athy Garda Station also gave evidence that the defendant's car was blocking the road and part of the car was in the ditch when they approached it.

The defendant's solicitor Joe Farrell contested the case on the grounds that the location in the garda summons was incorrect and should have read Bolton Hill and not Boston Hill.



"There is no road in Kildare called the Boston Hill road according to Google earth," he said. "Bolton Hill was given as the location also but no amendment was made with regards to the garda summons." He said that this was a "fatal flaw". Judge Desmond Zaidan asked if the road exists and was told by Garda Kirwan that Boston Hill is a townland in Kildare and was where the car was reversing around the bend, while Bolton Hill was near where the garda checkpoint was being carried out.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he was satisfied with the address on the summons as he had "been told that it does exist".

"Even if it didn't exist it would not be right to dismiss the offence," he said. "She was drink driving."



The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions and was going through a difficult period in her life at the time. She was accompanied in court with her brother and sister.

"It was a momentary lapse," Mr Farrell said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he would take the dangerous driving offence into consideration. Recognisances were fixed at €400 in the event of an appeal.